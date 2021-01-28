Bitcoin Rhodium (XRC) 24 Hour Volume Hits $26,253.00

Bitcoin Rhodium (CURRENCY:XRC) traded up 14.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. One Bitcoin Rhodium coin can now be purchased for about $2.09 or 0.00006552 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Rhodium has a market cap of $2.58 million and $26,253.00 worth of Bitcoin Rhodium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Rhodium has traded 41.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00055929 BTC.

MB8 Coin (MB8) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000071 BTC.

x42 Protocol (X42) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MotaCoin (MOTA) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Impleum (IMPL) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000013 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ultra Clear (UCR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Fanaticos Cash (FCH) traded up 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Diplexcoin (DLX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Bitcoin Rhodium Coin Profile

XRC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X13

hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Rhodium’s total supply is 1,316,162 coins and its circulating supply is 1,236,162 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Rhodium is www.bitcoinrh.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Rhodium is /r/BitcoinRhodium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Rhodium’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Rhodium is a new crypto commodity, rare, limited and resistant cryptocurrency to store value for the future. It aims to provide not just a payment method, but a real, valuable commodity, which will become a prosperous investment element along with BTC. Bitcoin Rhodium uses its unique blockchain with a total supply of 2.1 million XRC. It is programmed in C# language and is POW only. All long-term holders are eligible for the Strong Hands program which guarantees significant ROI every 3-month cycle. P2P Bitcoin Rhodium-Metals Market which will connect the crypto world with the world of traditional investment is currently being developed to reinforce Bitcoin Rhodium’s use case. “

Bitcoin Rhodium Coin Trading

Bitcoin Rhodium can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Rhodium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Rhodium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Rhodium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

