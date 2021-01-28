BitGreen Trading Down 3.7% Over Last 7 Days (BITG)

BitGreen (CURRENCY:BITG) traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 28th. Over the last week, BitGreen has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. One BitGreen coin can currently be bought for $0.28 or 0.00000890 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitGreen has a market capitalization of $3.39 million and approximately $30,413.00 worth of BitGreen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BitGreen alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.06 or 0.00044032 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.41 or 0.00179764 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0927 or 0.00000290 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00010334 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00010220 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003139 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

BitGreen Coin Profile

BITG is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Green Protocol hashing algorithm. BitGreen’s total supply is 11,941,077 coins. BitGreen’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitGreen is /r/btcgreen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BitGreen is bitg.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2017, aims to provide an energy-efficient alternative to Bitcoin and proof of work consensus, BitGreen utilizes its proprietary protocol and behavioral science with the goal of catalyzing everyday impactful actions at scale. Funded by the blockchain’s governance protocol, users are able to discover and act on impact opportunities, such as using bikeshare programs or volunteering, and are rewarded with BITG, all through the BitGreen light wallet app. Users can also explore a growing global ecosystem of sustainable vendors, vetted charities, and carbon offset programs all accepting or distributing BITG. All BITG holders are members of the BitGreen community and can nominate new impact actions and causes to be adopted. Incorporated in Wyoming, with an office in New York City and a global community, the BitGreen community aims to execute on the potential that blockchain has for shaping a healthy, resilient, and just world. “

Buying and Selling BitGreen

BitGreen can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGreen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitGreen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitGreen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitGreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitGreen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.