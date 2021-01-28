Bitzeny Price Down 4.4% This Week (ZNY)

Bitzeny (CURRENCY:ZNY) traded down 24.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 28th. Bitzeny has a total market cap of $71,431.64 and $2.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitzeny has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar. One Bitzeny coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.79 or 0.00408999 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 57.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000039 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00004175 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000195 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003474 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003544 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0970 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0915 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Bitzeny Profile

Bitzeny (ZNY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 8th, 2014. Bitzeny’s total supply is 197,510,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,614,500 coins. The official website for Bitzeny is bitzeny.org. Bitzeny’s official Twitter account is @bitzeny and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitzeny is /r/bitzeny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitzeny Coin Trading

Bitzeny can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitzeny directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitzeny should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitzeny using one of the exchanges listed above.

