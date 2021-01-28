BIZZCOIN One Day Volume Reaches $532,795.00 (BIZZ)

BIZZCOIN (CURRENCY:BIZZ) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 27th. One BIZZCOIN token can now be purchased for about $0.95 or 0.00003038 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, BIZZCOIN has traded down 4.5% against the dollar. BIZZCOIN has a total market cap of $6.19 million and approximately $532,795.00 worth of BIZZCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003206 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00052180 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.93 or 0.00134135 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.98 or 0.00287858 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.66 or 0.00069301 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.76 or 0.00069605 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00036251 BTC.

BIZZCOIN’s total supply is 320,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,521,789 tokens. The official website for BIZZCOIN is bizzcoin.com.

BIZZCOIN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIZZCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BIZZCOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BIZZCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

