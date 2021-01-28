Black Diamond Financial LLC Acquires 1,403 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Black Diamond Financial LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 39,622 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF comprises about 1.1% of Black Diamond Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 458.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHV traded up $1.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $60.35. 10,747 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 518,824. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.38. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $37.79 and a 52 week high of $61.89.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund's index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace.

