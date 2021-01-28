Black Diamond Financial LLC Acquires 1,645 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Black Diamond Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.5% during the third quarter. Compass Financial Group Inc. now owns 110,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 122,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 75,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.9% during the third quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 66,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 3.1% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 19,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. 53.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,420,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,816,461. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.88. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $19.76.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

