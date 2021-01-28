Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.72 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Blackbaud’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.65 and the highest is $0.77. Blackbaud posted earnings of $0.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 41.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Blackbaud will report full-year earnings of $2.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.73 to $2.86. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $2.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Blackbaud.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.35. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 2.49%. The firm had revenue of $215.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.44 million.

BLKB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Blackbaud from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blackbaud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Blackbaud has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.67.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackbaud by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Blackbaud by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Blackbaud in the 4th quarter valued at $259,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Blackbaud by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,546,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,363,000 after purchasing an additional 69,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in Blackbaud by 132.3% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 9,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 5,538 shares in the last quarter. 95.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BLKB opened at $69.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.19, a PEG ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.09 and a 200 day moving average of $58.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Blackbaud has a twelve month low of $38.22 and a twelve month high of $83.70.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions and services, including Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, everydayhero, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; and marketing and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, Blackbaud Attentive.ly, and Blackbaud School Website System.

