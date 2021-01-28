BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Shares Gap Up to $18.03

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.03, but opened at $20.92. BlackBerry shares last traded at $18.23, with a volume of 1,388,921 shares traded.

BB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank downgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $5.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded BlackBerry from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on BlackBerry from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.39.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.96 and a beta of 1.66.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. BlackBerry had a positive return on equity of 4.12% and a negative net margin of 86.01%. The company had revenue of $224.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that BlackBerry Limited will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BlackBerry news, CFO Steve Rai sold 32,954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $428,731.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John S. Chen sold 558,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.67, for a total value of $2,605,874.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,783,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,007,501.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 689,457 shares of company stock valued at $4,285,061 in the last quarter. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BB. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in BlackBerry by 55.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,185,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,981,000 after buying an additional 2,552,086 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackBerry in the third quarter valued at $4,464,000. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN acquired a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the 4th quarter valued at $3,779,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of BlackBerry in the 3rd quarter worth $2,383,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 26.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,922,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,826,000 after purchasing an additional 406,952 shares during the last quarter. 46.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackBerry Company Profile (NYSE:BB)

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity; safety and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

