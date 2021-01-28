BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund (NYSE:MYJ) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.08

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYJ)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.08 and traded as high as $14.56. BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund shares last traded at $14.48, with a volume of 51,512 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.32 and a 200-day moving average of $14.08.

Get BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%.

In other BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund news, insider Peter Hayes purchased 15,000 shares of BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.48 per share, for a total transaction of $202,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,839. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund during the 4th quarter worth $153,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $285,000. Matisse Capital acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $523,000. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund by 96.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 48,892 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 23,952 shares during the period.

About BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund (NYSE:MYJ)

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade quality municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

Featured Article: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.