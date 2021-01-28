BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) Releases Q4 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.34-0.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.33.

Shares of TCPC stock opened at $11.75 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.53. The company has a quick ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 5.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $678.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66 and a beta of 1.65. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 12 month low of $4.02 and a 12 month high of $14.76.

Get BlackRock TCP Capital alerts:

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The investment management company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $42.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.86 million. BlackRock TCP Capital had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 12.56%. Sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock TCP Capital will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 17th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.21%. BlackRock TCP Capital’s payout ratio is 74.53%.

A number of analysts recently commented on TCPC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered BlackRock TCP Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on BlackRock TCP Capital from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.70.

In related news, Director Andrea Petro bought 3,200 shares of BlackRock TCP Capital stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.16 per share, for a total transaction of $35,712.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,523 shares in the company, valued at $50,476.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About BlackRock TCP Capital

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

Featured Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.