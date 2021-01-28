BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc (THRG.L) (LON:THRG) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $748.00

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc (THRG.L) (LON:THRG)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $748.00 and traded as high as $778.17. BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc (THRG.L) shares last traded at $776.00, with a volume of 265,715 shares.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 750.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 655.40.

In related news, insider Angela Lane acquired 2,122 shares of BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc (THRG.L) stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 714 ($9.33) per share, for a total transaction of £15,151.08 ($19,794.98).

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc (THRG.L) Company Profile (LON:THRG)

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

