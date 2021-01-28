BlitzPredict (XBP) Market Capitalization Achieves $144,044.04

BlitzPredict (CURRENCY:XBP) traded 43% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 28th. BlitzPredict has a market cap of $144,044.04 and $395.00 worth of BlitzPredict was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BlitzPredict token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BlitzPredict has traded down 35.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001977 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001878 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000718 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000154 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00018072 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About BlitzPredict

XBP is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 11th, 2018. BlitzPredict’s total supply is 950,873,123 tokens and its circulating supply is 381,197,269 tokens. BlitzPredict’s official message board is medium.com/@BlitzPredict1. The Reddit community for BlitzPredict is /r/blitzpredict and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BlitzPredict is www.blitzpredict.io. BlitzPredict’s official Twitter account is @blitzpredict and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BlitzPredict Token Trading

BlitzPredict can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlitzPredict directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlitzPredict should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BlitzPredict using one of the exchanges listed above.

