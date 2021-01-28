Blockport Market Capitalization Reaches $2.23 Million (BPT)

Blockport (CURRENCY:BPT) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. One Blockport token can currently be purchased for about $0.0386 or 0.00000368 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Blockport has a market capitalization of $2.23 million and $31,678.00 worth of Blockport was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Blockport has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Blockport Token Profile

BPT is a token. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2018. Blockport’s total supply is 69,434,800 tokens and its circulating supply is 57,904,773 tokens. The official message board for Blockport is getbux.com/blog. The official website for Blockport is getbux.com/bux-crypto. The Reddit community for Blockport is /r/Blockport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Blockport’s official Twitter account is @BlockportNL and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Blockport

Blockport can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockport directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockport should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blockport using one of the exchanges listed above.

