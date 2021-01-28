Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Trading Up 5.1%

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)’s stock price rose 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $21.39 and last traded at $21.05. Approximately 2,411,712 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 2,199,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.02.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BLMN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.03.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -15.36 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.88 and its 200-day moving average is $16.07.

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total transaction of $2,761,500.00. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total transaction of $4,202,500.00. Insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 31.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,333,674 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,635,000 after purchasing an additional 560,545 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 38,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 14,675 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 397,420 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,236,000 after acquiring an additional 51,855 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 86,461 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 8,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 469,856 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,176,000 after purchasing an additional 58,099 shares during the period. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

