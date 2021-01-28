Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th.

Blueknight Energy Partners has decreased its dividend payment by 72.4% over the last three years.

BKEP stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.00. 176,678 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,346. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $82.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.28 and a beta of 2.21. Blueknight Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $2.20.

Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $85.76 million during the quarter. Blueknight Energy Partners had a net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 7.10%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BKEP shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Blueknight Energy Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Blueknight Energy Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $1.50 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th.

About Blueknight Energy Partners

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. provides integrated terminalling, gathering, and transportation services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and marketing of liquid asphalt and crude oil products in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asphalt Terminalling Services, Crude Oil Terminalling Services, Crude Oil Pipeline Services, and Crude Oil Trucking Services.

