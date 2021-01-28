BMO Managed Portfolio Growth (BMPG.L) (LON:BMPG) Shares Down 1.5%

BMO Managed Portfolio Growth (BMPG.L) (LON:BMPG) fell 1.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 266 ($3.48) and last traded at GBX 267 ($3.49). 47,036 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 41,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 271 ($3.54).

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 264.11 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 232.45.

About BMO Managed Portfolio Growth (BMPG.L) (LON:BMPG)

BMO Managed PortfolioTrust PLC – Growth Portfolio is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. BMO Managed PortfolioTrust PLC – Growth Portfoliowas formed in April 2008 and is domiciled in United Kingdom.

