Boenning Scattergood Comments on City Holding’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CHCO)

City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) – Investment analysts at Boenning Scattergood raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of City in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 26th. Boenning Scattergood analyst J. Plevelich now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.14 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.97. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for City’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.40 EPS.

Get City alerts:

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.33. City had a net margin of 33.35% and a return on equity of 13.07%.

CHCO has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of City from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHCO opened at $71.06 on Wednesday. City has a 52-week low of $53.06 and a 52-week high of $80.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.56 and a 200-day moving average of $64.74.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHCO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in City by 116.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 220,101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,344,000 after acquiring an additional 118,532 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of City by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 406,586 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,334,000 after purchasing an additional 35,966 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of City by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 66,749 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,845,000 after purchasing an additional 32,077 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. boosted its position in shares of City by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 310,623 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,601,000 after purchasing an additional 26,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of City during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,348,000. 64.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other City news, EVP Craig G. Stilwell sold 2,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.88, for a total transaction of $176,623.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,679.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles R. Hageboeck sold 7,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.89, for a total transaction of $509,498.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,332,075.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This is a boost from City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. City’s payout ratio is currently 42.49%.

City Company Profile

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.