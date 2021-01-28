Boenning Scattergood Comments on Community Bank System, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CBU)

Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) – Analysts at Boenning Scattergood upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Community Bank System in a research report issued on Monday, January 25th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.74 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.69. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Community Bank System’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. Community Bank System had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $150.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Community Bank System presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.33.

CBU stock opened at $65.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 0.72. Community Bank System has a 12 month low of $47.01 and a 12 month high of $70.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.37 and its 200 day moving average is $60.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Community Bank System by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,732,491 shares of the bank’s stock worth $421,110,000 after acquiring an additional 176,480 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,560,773 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $250,338,000 after buying an additional 450,716 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,003,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,676,000 after buying an additional 4,520 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 420,540 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,903,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 115.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 398,742 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,736,000 after buying an additional 213,992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Community Bank System news, Director Mark J. Bolus sold 2,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total transaction of $152,539.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,659,957. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian R. Ace sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total transaction of $253,946.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,623 shares in the company, valued at $4,262,533.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,543 shares of company stock worth $2,159,381. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 14th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 11th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.06%.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

