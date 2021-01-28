BonusCloud (BXC) Achieves Market Cap of $729,390.73

BonusCloud (CURRENCY:BXC) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. During the last week, BonusCloud has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar. BonusCloud has a total market cap of $729,390.73 and $16,169.00 worth of BonusCloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BonusCloud coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.50 or 0.00071809 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $292.90 or 0.00895113 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006199 BTC.
- Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.47 or 0.00053394 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003057 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000209 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,414.00 or 0.04321311 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003056 BTC.
- Celsius (CEL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00014680 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00017882 BTC.
BonusCloud Profile
BonusCloud is a coin. Its launch date was December 12th, 2018. BonusCloud’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,109,383,414 coins. BonusCloud’s official Twitter account is @
and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BonusCloud is bonuscloud.io. The Reddit community for BonusCloud is https://reddit.com/
According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Classic is a cryptocurrency, blockchain platform with upgradeability, smart-contract platform. Bitcoin Classic aims to allow users to build websites based on smart-contracts. “
BonusCloud Coin Trading
BonusCloud can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BonusCloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BonusCloud should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BonusCloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for BonusCloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BonusCloud and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.