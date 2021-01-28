BonusCloud (BXC) Achieves Market Cap of $729,390.73

BonusCloud (CURRENCY:BXC) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. During the last week, BonusCloud has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar. BonusCloud has a total market cap of $729,390.73 and $16,169.00 worth of BonusCloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BonusCloud coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BonusCloud alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.50 or 0.00071809 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $292.90 or 0.00895113 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006199 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.47 or 0.00053394 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003057 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,414.00 or 0.04321311 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003056 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00014680 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00017882 BTC.

BonusCloud Profile

BonusCloud is a coin. Its launch date was December 12th, 2018. BonusCloud’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,109,383,414 coins. BonusCloud’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BonusCloud is bonuscloud.io. The Reddit community for BonusCloud is https://reddit.com/