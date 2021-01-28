boohoo group plc (BOO.L) (LON:BOO) Receives “Buy” Rating from Citigroup

boohoo group plc (BOO.L) (LON:BOO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Citigroup in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 480 ($6.27) price objective on the stock. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 43.50% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BOO. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of boohoo group plc (BOO.L) in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of boohoo group plc (BOO.L) from GBX 460 ($6.01) to GBX 480 ($6.27) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 395.83 ($5.17).

Shares of BOO stock opened at GBX 334.50 ($4.37) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 333.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 306.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The firm has a market cap of £4.22 billion and a PE ratio of 50.68. boohoo group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 133.10 ($1.74) and a 12 month high of GBX 433.50 ($5.66).

boohoo group plc (BOO.L) Company Profile

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. boohoo group plc provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, and Coast brands.

