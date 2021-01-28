Boosted Finance (BOOST) Hits Market Capitalization of $872,877.20

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. Boosted Finance has a market cap of $872,877.20 and approximately $119,752.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Boosted Finance token can currently be purchased for about $14.58 or 0.00044490 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Boosted Finance has traded 9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003054 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00052335 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000794 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.45 or 0.00129505 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.41 or 0.00272747 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00068333 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.90 or 0.00066808 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00037382 BTC.

Boosted Finance Token Profile

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,853 tokens. The official website for Boosted Finance is boosted.finance. Boosted Finance’s official message board is github.com/Boosted-Finance.

Boosted Finance Token Trading

Boosted Finance can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boosted Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Boosted Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Boosted Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

