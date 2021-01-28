BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.07

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.07 and traded as high as $5.51. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas shares last traded at $5.35, with a volume of 40,707 shares.

The stock has a market cap of $316.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $52.46 million for the quarter. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 13.50%.

About BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND)

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades AgrÃ­colas engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and sale of rural properties suitable for agricultural activities in Brazil. The company operates through six segments: Real Estate, Grains, Sugarcane, Cattle Raising, Cotton, and Other.

