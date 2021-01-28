Brave Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Brave Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,642 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.8% of Brave Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Brave Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. WP Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 3,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,371,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,842 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,979,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $574,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 66 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $797,000. 31.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $48.85 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1,879.64. 48,341 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,746,578. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,775.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,638.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,013.54 and a 1 year high of $1,934.86.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.35 by $5.05. The firm had revenue of $46.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.84 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $10.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,950.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,020.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Cleveland Research upgraded Alphabet to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,867.95.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 55 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,813.27, for a total value of $99,729.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,111,534.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total value of $2,440,383.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,152,099.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,564 shares of company stock worth $2,756,038 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

