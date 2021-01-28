Brave Asset Management Inc. Buys New Position in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VT)

Brave Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Belmont Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 38,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Capital Management LP raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 18,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VT stock traded up $1.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $94.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,215,346. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.27 and its 200-day moving average is $85.36. Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $53.70 and a 1 year high of $96.42.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Recommended Story: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.