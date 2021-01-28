Brave Asset Management Inc. Invests $157,000 in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Brave Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 754,248 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,288,000 after acquiring an additional 17,776 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 129,725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 6,935 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 26.7% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 15,790 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,332 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 20,477 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 2,282 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Financial Group raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 41,972 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 4,529 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

KMI stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.65. The stock had a trading volume of 798,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,869,984. The stock has a market cap of $33.16 billion, a PE ratio of 295.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.78. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.42 and a 52-week high of $22.58.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.02%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.53%.

KMI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James lowered Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.53.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

