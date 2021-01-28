Brave Asset Management Inc. Sells 119,361 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Brave Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 95.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 119,361 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $938,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GLD. FMR LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,211.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,844,000 after buying an additional 97,246 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000. HWG Holdings LP grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.2% during the third quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 10,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.7% during the third quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 4,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 23.9% in the third quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 9,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the period. 43.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $172.62. 455,449 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,194,449. The company has a 50 day moving average of $175.88 and a 200 day moving average of $175.87. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $136.12 and a 52 week high of $194.45.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

