Brave Asset Management Inc. Sells 265 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Brave Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 6.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,576,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,218,000 after buying an additional 480,931 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,066,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,749,000 after purchasing an additional 142,894 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,988,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,768,000 after buying an additional 12,700 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 0.8% during the third quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,114,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,753,000 after purchasing an additional 9,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 682,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,863,000 after buying an additional 15,043 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on SJM. Citigroup started coverage on The J. M. Smucker in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.00.

Shares of NYSE SJM traded down $9.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $119.00. 54,815 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,228,855. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.31 and its 200 day moving average is $114.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 0.26. The J. M. Smucker Company has a one year low of $91.88 and a one year high of $131.69.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 10.92%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is presently 41.10%.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

