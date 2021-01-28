Brave Asset Management Inc. Takes $342,000 Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Brave Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 485 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Tesla by 384.5% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 18,743,418 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,041,114,000 after purchasing an additional 14,874,676 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 267.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,278,127 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,264,369,000 after buying an additional 3,843,488 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 381.6% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,430,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,471,838,000 after buying an additional 2,718,430 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Tesla by 437.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,973,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,275,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Tesla by 395.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,887,865 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,238,923,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304,512 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

TSLA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $450.00 to $488.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Cfra downgraded Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Tesla from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $540.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. BNP Paribas lowered Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $385.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Tesla to $500.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $326.29.

In other news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 12,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.99, for a total value of $4,999,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,719,857. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,583,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 143,033 shares of company stock valued at $78,547,823. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $26.75 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $837.41. 959,467 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,865,918. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $793.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,675.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.10 and a 12 month high of $900.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $742.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $494.00.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

Further Reading: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.