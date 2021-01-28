Briaud Financial Planning Inc Invests $227,000 in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000. AbbVie accounts for about 0.1% of Briaud Financial Planning Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harding Loevner LP raised its holdings in AbbVie by 118.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its holdings in AbbVie by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

In other AbbVie news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $2,655,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,007,195. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 51,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $5,458,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,990 shares in the company, valued at $5,458,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 308,884 shares of company stock worth $30,552,196. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded up $0.88 on Thursday, hitting $103.67. 38,544 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,639,810. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.55 and a 1 year high of $113.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.95.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The company’s revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. On average, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.17%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $111.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.28.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Story: Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.