Briaud Financial Planning Inc Takes $7.87 Million Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 94,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,869,000. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 5.0% of Briaud Financial Planning Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 406.3% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Fure Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $82.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 388 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,919,547. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.83 and a 200-day moving average of $82.94. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $78.10 and a twelve month high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.