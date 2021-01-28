Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) Trading 7% Higher

Shares of Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) traded up 7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $29.92 and last traded at $29.07. 1,081,561 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 421% from the average session volume of 207,748 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.16.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BDGE shares. TheStreet upgraded Bridge Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. DA Davidson raised shares of Bridge Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Bridge Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th.

The company has a market cap of $553.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $47.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.70 million. Bridge Bancorp had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 9.83%. As a group, research analysts expect that Bridge Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. Bridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.07%.

In other Bridge Bancorp news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L purchased 1,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.35 per share, with a total value of $37,158.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Etzioni Partners, Llc sold 46,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total transaction of $1,131,641.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,557.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 23,992 shares of company stock valued at $520,066 over the last 90 days. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Bridge Bancorp by 2,364.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 38,045 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Bridge Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Bridge Bancorp by 524.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,322 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Bridge Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bridge Bancorp by 940.0% during the third quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. 58.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bridge Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the BNB Bank that provide commercial and consumer banking products and services to small businesses, and municipal and consumer relationships. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits. The company offers commercial real estate, multi-family mortgage, residential mortgage, secured and unsecured commercial and consumer, home equity, and construction and land loans; and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized mortgage obligations, and other asset backed securities.

