Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $760.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.79 million. Brinker International had a net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share.

NYSE EAT opened at $55.28 on Thursday. Brinker International has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $67.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.97 and a 200-day moving average of $45.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.65.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Brinker International from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised Brinker International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Brinker International from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Brinker International in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Brinker International from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Brinker International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.40.

In related news, EVP Rick Badgley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,253,856. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Wade Allen sold 4,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.31, for a total transaction of $253,755.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,740.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

