Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Stock Price Down 5%

Broadway Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BYFC) traded down 5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.06 and last traded at $2.09. 1,191,369 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 2,383,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.79.

Get Broadway Financial alerts:

Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Broadway Financial had a negative return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Broadway Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadway Financial in the third quarter worth about $103,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Broadway Financial during the third quarter worth about $129,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Broadway Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Broadway Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $258,000. 4.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC)

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Broadway Federal Bank, f.s.b. that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Broadway Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadway Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.