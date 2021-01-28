Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) Price Target Increased to $12.50 by Analysts at Roth Capital

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Roth Capital from $4.00 to $12.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Roth Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.52% from the company’s current price.

BWEN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Broadwind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Broadwind from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.63.

Get Broadwind alerts:

BWEN stock opened at $10.12 on Tuesday. Broadwind has a 12-month low of $1.12 and a 12-month high of $12.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $171.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -168.64 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.76.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $54.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.86 million. Broadwind had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.77%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Broadwind will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Broadwind in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadwind by 170.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 21,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 13,804 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadwind during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Broadwind by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadwind during the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. Institutional investors own 40.91% of the company’s stock.

Broadwind Company Profile

Broadwind, Inc provides products to the energy, mining, and infrastructure sector customers primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets; and steel towers and adapters primarily to wind turbine manufacturers.

Featured Story: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Broadwind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadwind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.