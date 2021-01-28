Brokerages Anticipate Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $86.78 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) to announce sales of $86.78 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cinemark’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $127.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $68.00 million. Cinemark posted sales of $788.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 89%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cinemark will report full-year sales of $668.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $645.19 million to $715.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $2.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cinemark.

Get Cinemark alerts:

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $35.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.60 million. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 27.80% and a negative net margin of 25.51%. The business’s revenue was down 95.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CNK shares. Loop Capital downgraded Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Barrington Research raised Cinemark from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Cinemark from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on Cinemark from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cinemark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.62.

In other news, insider Valmir Fernandes sold 15,000 shares of Cinemark stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total transaction of $245,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,363,109.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Cavalier sold 2,500 shares of Cinemark stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total value of $41,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 243,308 shares in the company, valued at $4,082,708.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,641,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,166,000 after acquiring an additional 651,644 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Cinemark by 361.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,333,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,337,000 after buying an additional 1,044,608 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 110.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,224,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,145,000 after buying an additional 641,712 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,070,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,361,000 after buying an additional 280,562 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 184.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 930,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,305,000 after acquiring an additional 603,394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNK traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.27. The stock had a trading volume of 10,216,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,532,101. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 2.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. Cinemark has a fifty-two week low of $5.71 and a fifty-two week high of $32.79.

About Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 10, 2020, it operated 548 theatres with 6,082 screens in 41 states of the United States, Brazil, and Argentina, as well as 13 other Latin American countries. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Further Reading: What is a Fiduciary?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cinemark (CNK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.