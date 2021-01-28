Brokerages Anticipate Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.39 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) will announce sales of $10.39 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Exagen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $10.68 million. Exagen posted sales of $10.21 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Exagen will report full-year sales of $39.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $39.30 million to $39.99 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $52.92 million, with estimates ranging from $51.97 million to $54.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Exagen.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.03 million. Exagen had a negative return on equity of 29.10% and a negative net margin of 39.49%.

XGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Exagen in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Exagen in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Exagen in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:XGN traded up $0.26 on Monday, reaching $16.26. 13 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,115. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.17. Exagen has a 52 week low of $10.29 and a 52 week high of $24.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.72 million and a P/E ratio of -1.30. The company has a current ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 12.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

In other Exagen news, major shareholder Nmsic Co-Investment Fund, L.P. sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Hunt Holdings Limited Partners sold 28,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $448,616.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 292,385 shares of company stock worth $4,113,011. Insiders own 48.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Exagen by 43.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Exagen by 28.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,997 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Exagen by 223.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 6,868 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exagen by 52.7% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 943,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,232,000 after acquiring an additional 325,786 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Exagen by 14.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 7,885 shares during the period. 29.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enable rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of complex autoimmune and autoimmune related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

