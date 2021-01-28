Brokerages Anticipate Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) to Announce $0.11 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) will post $0.11 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the lowest is $0.08. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores posted earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores will report full-year earnings of $0.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.53. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.69. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 17.8% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 80,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 66,090 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 16,713 shares in the last quarter. 3.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores stock traded up $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $6.54. 71,099 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,503. The stock has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a twelve month low of $3.32 and a twelve month high of $8.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.34.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Company Profile

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. The company offers deposit products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as other deposits, including deposits from correspondent banks, cashier checks, and collection services.

