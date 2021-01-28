Brokerages Anticipate JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $33.05 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) will announce sales of $33.05 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for JD.com’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $32.01 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $34.08 billion. JD.com reported sales of $24.52 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 34.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JD.com will report full year sales of $111.86 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $108.81 billion to $114.61 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $137.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $131.15 billion to $140.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow JD.com.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The information services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $3.06. JD.com had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The firm had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.93 billion.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of JD.com from $104.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of JD.com in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of JD.com from $107.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:JD traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $91.36. 269,750 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,617,440. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.25. JD.com has a one year low of $32.70 and a one year high of $101.68. The stock has a market cap of $133.28 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JD. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,911,771 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,138,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938,559 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in JD.com by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 600 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in JD.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in JD.com by 350.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 995,324 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $77,247,000 after buying an additional 774,172 shares during the period. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in JD.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.27% of the company’s stock.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

