Brokerages Anticipate Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) to Announce -$2.42 EPS

Equities analysts expect Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) to announce earnings of ($2.42) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Live Nation Entertainment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($2.22) and the lowest is ($2.60). Live Nation Entertainment posted earnings per share of ($0.88) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 175%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment will report full-year earnings of ($8.52) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.67) to ($8.29). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.38) to ($1.30). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Live Nation Entertainment.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($2.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.13) by ($0.32). Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 161.81% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. The business had revenue of $184.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 95.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

LYV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Macquarie cut Live Nation Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Live Nation Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.38.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 616,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,314,000 after buying an additional 97,525 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $2,978,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 99.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 7,854 shares in the last quarter. Axel Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Axel Capital Management LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,041,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

LYV stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,536,938. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 1.38. Live Nation Entertainment has a 12 month low of $21.70 and a 12 month high of $78.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

