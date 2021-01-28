Brokerages Anticipate Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $751.49 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) will report sales of $751.49 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Pentair’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $724.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $776.20 million. Pentair posted sales of $755.20 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pentair will report full-year sales of $2.97 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.95 billion to $3.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.03 billion to $3.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Pentair.

Get Pentair alerts:

PNR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp cut Pentair from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Pentair from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Pentair presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.15.

Shares of PNR opened at $57.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.13. Pentair has a 52 week low of $22.01 and a 52 week high of $59.11. The stock has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. This is a positive change from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Pentair’s payout ratio is currently 33.61%.

In other Pentair news, Director T Michael Glenn sold 4,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $221,178.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,313,356.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Busey Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 86,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,979,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 72,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 17,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 55,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

Featured Article: No Load Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pentair (PNR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.