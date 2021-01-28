Brokerages Anticipate RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $47.67 Million

Equities analysts expect that RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) will post $47.67 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for RPT Realty’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $48.30 million and the lowest is $47.04 million. RPT Realty posted sales of $58.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 18%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that RPT Realty will report full-year sales of $194.22 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $191.37 million to $199.57 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $197.06 million, with estimates ranging from $192.17 million to $203.78 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for RPT Realty.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.25). RPT Realty had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 9.40%.

A number of research firms have commented on RPT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded RPT Realty from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 21st. Compass Point upgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of RPT Realty from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. RPT Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.60.

Shares of NYSE:RPT traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.52. 758,519 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505,584. RPT Realty has a 1 year low of $4.61 and a 1 year high of $14.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 5.30 and a quick ratio of 5.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.81. The firm has a market cap of $770.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.55.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in RPT Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $144,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 1,273.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 306,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 283,887 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of RPT Realty during the 2nd quarter worth $142,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RPT Realty during the second quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in RPT Realty by 13.3% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 196,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

