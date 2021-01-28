Brokerages Anticipate Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.94 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) will report earnings of ($0.94) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Turning Point Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.01) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.84). Turning Point Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.58) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 62.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Turning Point Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.78) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.84) to ($3.66). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($4.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.48) to ($3.13). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Turning Point Therapeutics.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $25.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.00 million.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Turning Point Therapeutics from $125.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Turning Point Therapeutics from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Turning Point Therapeutics from $88.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Turning Point Therapeutics from $85.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $130.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.88.

In other Turning Point Therapeutics news, EVP Mohammad Hirmand sold 1,253 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $150,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Brian Lee Baker sold 31,238 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total transaction of $3,819,157.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPTX. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,079,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,066,000 after buying an additional 780,559 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 411.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,571,000 after buying an additional 44,471 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. 81.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TPTX opened at $119.02 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $126.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.22. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of -33.91 and a beta of 1.23. Turning Point Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $31.30 and a twelve month high of $139.81.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naÃ¯ve and TKI-pretreated patients.

