Brokerages Anticipate Wabtec Co. (NYSE:WAB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.11 Billion

Analysts expect that Wabtec Co. (NYSE:WAB) will post sales of $2.11 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Wabtec’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.05 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.21 billion. Wabtec posted sales of $2.37 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Wabtec will report full year sales of $7.64 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.59 billion to $7.74 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $8.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.89 billion to $8.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Wabtec.

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. Wabtec had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Wabtec’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Wabtec from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet raised Wabtec from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Wabtec from $77.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Melius initiated coverage on Wabtec in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.88.

Shares of NYSE:WAB traded up $0.80 during trading on Monday, hitting $75.37. 27,185 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,212,444. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.55. Wabtec has a 52 week low of $35.07 and a 52 week high of $84.32. The company has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Wabtec’s payout ratio is presently 11.51%.

In related news, Director Albert J. Neupaver sold 40,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total value of $2,961,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 740,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,125,763.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Erwan Faiveley sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total value of $1,861,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $672,166.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 267,000 shares of company stock worth $19,159,885 over the last three months. 5.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Wabtec by 129.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 347 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Wabtec in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Wabtec in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Wabtec in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Wabtec by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

Wabtec Company Profile

Wabtec Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

