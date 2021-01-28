Brokerages Anticipate Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $407.45 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) to post sales of $407.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Wintrust Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $429.30 million and the lowest is $394.20 million. Wintrust Financial reported sales of $374.69 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will report full-year sales of $1.59 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.66 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.65 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Wintrust Financial.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.22. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 14.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WTFC shares. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Wedbush upped their target price on Wintrust Financial from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Truist upped their target price on Wintrust Financial from $47.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on Wintrust Financial from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Wintrust Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.11.

Shares of Wintrust Financial stock opened at $61.36 on Thursday. Wintrust Financial has a one year low of $22.02 and a one year high of $69.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.45 and its 200 day moving average is $50.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.61.

In other news, CEO Edward J. Wehmer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.14, for a total value of $797,100.00. Also, CEO Edward J. Wehmer sold 14,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total value of $840,600.63. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,141 shares of company stock worth $2,051,042. Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WTFC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 15.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,088 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 2.2% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 39,918 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 17.7% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,069 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 58.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

