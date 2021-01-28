Brokerages Expect Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) to Announce $0.53 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) will report earnings of $0.53 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Church & Dwight’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the highest is $0.54. Church & Dwight reported earnings of $0.55 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Church & Dwight will report full-year earnings of $2.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $2.84. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.16. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Church & Dwight.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CHD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Church & Dwight currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.53.

CHD stock opened at $87.78 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Church & Dwight has a 12 month low of $47.98 and a 12 month high of $98.96.

In other news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 25,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.13, for a total transaction of $2,153,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,640 shares in the company, valued at $11,768,803.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 17,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total transaction of $1,517,071.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,958 shares in the company, valued at $603,049.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHD. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 480.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,582,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310,231 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 496.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,347,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,734 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 147.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,749,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,134 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 223.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 857,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,360,000 after purchasing an additional 592,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 58.8% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 616,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,773,000 after acquiring an additional 228,246 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorization, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; and hair removal products under the FLAWLESS brand.

