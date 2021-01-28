Brokerages Expect Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.13 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) will announce $2.13 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cushman & Wakefield’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.17 billion and the lowest is $2.09 billion. Cushman & Wakefield reported sales of $2.61 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield will report full-year sales of $7.75 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.66 billion to $7.86 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $8.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.17 billion to $8.47 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cushman & Wakefield.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 17.04%. The business’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Raymond James upped their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $14.00 to $15.25 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cushman & Wakefield in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.50 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.96.

Shares of NYSE:CWK traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.26. 737,809 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 668,228. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of -17.20, a PEG ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. Cushman & Wakefield has a 52 week low of $6.84 and a 52 week high of $20.10.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CWK. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cushman & Wakefield in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in Cushman & Wakefield in the third quarter valued at about $84,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Cushman & Wakefield in the third quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Cushman & Wakefield in the third quarter valued at about $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

Cushman & Wakefield plc provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's operating segments include the Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific. It offers integrated facilities management, project and development, portfolio administration, transaction management, and strategic consulting services; property management services, including client accounting, engineering and operations, lease compliance administration, project and development, and sustainability services; and janitorial, maintenance, critical environment management, landscaping, and office services.

