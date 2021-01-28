Brokerages Expect East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $389.77 Million

Equities research analysts expect East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) to post sales of $389.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for East West Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $386.00 million to $393.80 million. East West Bancorp reported sales of $431.23 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that East West Bancorp will report full year sales of $1.58 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.59 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover East West Bancorp.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded East West Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on East West Bancorp from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.63.

In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 9,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $448,709.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,815,804. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EWBC. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in East West Bancorp by 1,776.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,175,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,533 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in East West Bancorp by 2,828.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 616,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,247,000 after purchasing an additional 595,156 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new stake in East West Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $17,691,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in East West Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $12,279,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in East West Bancorp by 140.9% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 615,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,166,000 after purchasing an additional 360,265 shares in the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EWBC traded up $2.94 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $61.86. 1,831,817 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,003,366. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.95. East West Bancorp has a 52-week low of $22.55 and a 52-week high of $63.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.98.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

See Also: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on East West Bancorp (EWBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.