Brokerages Expect Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Will Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.07 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Freshpet’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.01. Freshpet posted earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Freshpet will report full-year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.11. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Freshpet.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $84.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.05 million. Freshpet had a return on equity of 1.49% and a net margin of 1.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on FRPT. Bank of America raised Freshpet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Truist lifted their target price on Freshpet from $120.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Oppenheimer raised Freshpet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Freshpet from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Freshpet from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.88.

In other Freshpet news, Chairman Richard A. Kassar sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $2,720,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 85,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,646,088. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott James Morris sold 5,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.80, for a total value of $732,290.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 161,677 shares in the company, valued at $22,117,413.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,406 shares of company stock worth $6,328,749 over the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FRPT. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 45.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,961,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,102,000 after purchasing an additional 616,068 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Freshpet by 29.9% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Freshpet during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Freshpet during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Freshpet by 23.2% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. 93.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Freshpet stock traded up $3.43 on Friday, reaching $145.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,765. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,325.12, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.49. Freshpet has a 52 week low of $40.79 and a 52 week high of $153.44.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

