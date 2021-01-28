Brokerages Expect Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $13.01 Million

Analysts expect Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) to announce sales of $13.01 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gladstone Capital’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $13.48 million and the lowest is $12.54 million. Gladstone Capital posted sales of $12.16 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Gladstone Capital will report full year sales of $51.94 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $50.45 million to $53.43 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $53.07 million, with estimates ranging from $52.97 million to $53.17 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Gladstone Capital.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The investment management company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Gladstone Capital had a positive return on equity of 10.83% and a negative net margin of 3.68%. The firm had revenue of $15.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.72 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gladstone Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Shares of GLAD traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.07. 10,641 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,350. The firm has a market cap of $294.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.00 and a beta of 1.49. Gladstone Capital has a 12-month low of $4.04 and a 12-month high of $10.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 96.30%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 13,253 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 198,299 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 9,276 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $199,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 65,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Gladstone Capital by 20.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 55,838 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 9,508 shares in the last quarter. 10.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gladstone Capital Company Profile

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a private equity and a venture capital fund specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, debt investments in senior loans, second lien loans, senior subordinated loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

