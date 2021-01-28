Brokerages Expect Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.63 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) will post sales of $1.63 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Intercontinental Exchange’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.64 billion and the lowest is $1.62 billion. Intercontinental Exchange reported sales of $1.30 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange will report full-year sales of $5.99 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.99 billion to $6.01 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $6.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.81 billion to $6.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Intercontinental Exchange.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 26.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday. Raymond James upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.07.

NYSE ICE traded down $3.30 on Wednesday, reaching $109.35. 2,409,120 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,356,257. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $113.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Intercontinental Exchange has a fifty-two week low of $63.51 and a fifty-two week high of $119.02.

In other news, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 39,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total transaction of $4,383,572.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 185,792 shares in the company, valued at $20,463,130.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.51, for a total value of $201,845.70. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 39,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,852,815.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,418 shares of company stock worth $10,370,679 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 254,440.7% during the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 11,754,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,176,057,000 after purchasing an additional 11,750,072 shares during the period. Thoma Bravo L.P. acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $918,516,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 297.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,768,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $977,308,000 after purchasing an additional 7,309,767 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $147,312,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 181.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,149,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,442 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

